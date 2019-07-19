Sigur Civic Center to host “The Rat Pack is Back” on July 20

The Frederick Sigur Civic Center will be the host facility for the upcoming “The Rat Pack is Back” on Saturday, July 20, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive Chalmette.

“The Rat Pack is Back” is on tour filling theaters with laughing, singing and audience interaction. The Las Vegas show, in its 20th year, is a tribute to Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, and Frank Sinatra. Tickets can be purchased online at https://fredericksigurcenter.ticketforce.com/or in the Government Building at 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive Chalmette.

For more information visit YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FlSWLR75xGc or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chalmette.ratpackisback/?modal=admin_todo_tour.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/