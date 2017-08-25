Shine Productions presents “Bless Ya, Boys: Who Dats Abroad”

It’s time for a Who Dat road trip when Shine Productions’ Bless Ya, Boys sets its comedic sight on the Black and Gold’s historic game in Jolly Old England.

Who Dats Abroad is a football farce and a clash of cultures - a fast and funny look at the New Orleans Saints 2017 season, and its historic trip to London.

It’s been ten years since Shine first unveiled its Bless Ya, Boys franchise at Le Chat Noir Theatre. Since then, shows like Who Dat Nation, the Curse of Goodell, and RedempSean have played in venues across the city. Now, the troupe prepares for the this season as the Black and Gold go abroad. Join Drew, Tom, Gayle, Mickey and some of the real Saints Super fans for this latest spoof of the beloved franchise.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/