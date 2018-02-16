Sheriff's Office participates in school Carnival parades

St. Bernard Sheriff ’s Office deputies led nine local school parades on Feb. 9 in celebration of the 2018 Carnival season.

Th e Sheriff ’s Office provided escorts and blocked off streets for parades at Bright Beginnings Day Care, Heart of Learning Day Care, Arabi Elementary, Meraux Elementary, Joseph Davies Elementary, Chalmette Elementary, Lacoste Elementary, J.F. Gauthier Elementary and Our Lady of Prompt Succor.

