Sheriff Pohlmann named as 2018 Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame Honoree

Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary James M. Le Blanc, Louisiana State Penitentiary Warden Darrel Vannoy, and Th e Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum Foundation are proud to announce that the Honorable Jimmy Pohlmann, Sheriff of St. Bernard Parish, is one of seven highly-distinguished individuals named as a 2018 inductee to the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame.

