Sheriff’s Office Reserve Division receives donation

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Reserve Division recently received a donation from the Downtown Irish Club for the purchase of a lifesaving vest to be worn by a Reserve deputy while on duty. Reserve Division deputies - unpaid, volunteer officers who supplement the department’s police force in specific situations - work during large scale events such as festivals, parades and athletic events throughout the parish, as well as performing extra patrols at local businesses during the busy holiday shopping season. Sgt. Eric Eilers, left, accepted the donation from Steve Brandt with the Downtown Irish Club.

