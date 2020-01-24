Sheriff’s Office recruiting 911 Communications Center deputies

They’re the first point of contact for a person in need, or the true first, first responders, but 911 operators are often overlooked and underrated among law enforcement and emergency response professionals.

Although often the unsung heroes, Sheriff James Pohlmann said, 911 operators play a vital role in law enforcement, serving as the link between the caller and deputies who can provide safety and emergency medical professionals who can render aid.

“They need to be able to think fast, ask the right questions and get help on the way as quickly as possible,” the Sheriff said. “They’re also responsible for keeping track of where our deputies are at all times and being there for them in their time of need as well, whether it be providing them with valuable information or sending backup their way.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/