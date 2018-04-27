She Means Business offers advice to working women

By Amber Prattini

The professional woman and her experiences was the main topic of the She Means Business panel held at Nunez Community College on Thursday, April 19.

Panelists were Council Member at Large East Kerry Callais, St. Bernard Parish Hospital CEO Kim Keene and Nunez Community College Chancellor Dr. Tina Tinney. St. Bernard Economic Development’s Brand Management and Community Relations Associate, Danielle Martin, moderated the event.

