She Means Business, a workforce development series presented by Nunez Community College, had their second segment entitled “She’s Doing Something Unexpected” on Wednesday, July 18. The panelists were Hailey Rea, Founder/Director of Reactive Digital Systems; Joy Bruce, Executive Director of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) New Orleans; Alicia Garcia, Maintenance Manager at Chalmette Refining.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/