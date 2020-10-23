Home
Sharing the Good, PEN-TV Produces Super News

Fri, 2020-10-23 00:00 News Staff

In its ongoing efforts to share the good things happening in the school system, each month St. Bernard Schools present Super News at its general board meeting. Produced by the district’s Parish Education Network, PEN-Tv, Super News is a quick recap of some of the district’s monthly highlights including awards, programs, and special events.

