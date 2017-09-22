Serignan's Service holds 90th anniversary ribbon cutting

By Amber Prattini

Serignan’s Service at 6544 St. Claude Avenue in Arabi has been keeping St. Bernard Parish and Lower Ninth Ward motorists on the move since 1927.

As the only full-service gas station in St. Bernard Parish, they also provide oil and tire changes, propane and brake tags.

Parish officials and residents of Old Arabi joined Armand Serignan, Jr. and family, cherished friends, former employees and regular customers to celebrate their ninetieth anniversary and ribbon cutting on Friday, September 15.

Serignan’s family first came to the area in 1903 where they set up a blacksmith shop. The humble station that stands today began as a Gulf Oil station and painted with the iconic colors of orange and blue in 1927.

