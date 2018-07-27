Sen. Jp Morrell Honored as ‘Legislator of the Year’

State Senator Jean Paul “JP” Morrell was named “Legislator of the Year” by the Alliance for Good Government at a ceremony in New Orleans on Friday. Th is year, Sen. Morrell authored 54 bills, including historic legislation that passed to help dismantle institutional racism, increase protections for the survivors of domestic violence, and expand tax refunds for low-income working families with children. Th is is the second time the Alliance has bestowed this honor upon Sen. Morrell.

“I’m honored to have been named Legislator of the Year, and I thank the Alliance for Good Government for promoting policies that benefit the people of Louisiana,” said Sen. Morrell. “Th is year our state was headed toward a fiscal cliff , and I’m glad that I was able to help lead negotiations to, not only pass a budget, but to fund priorities, including our schools and hospitals.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/