Sen. Hewitt elected Republican Senate Delegation Chair

The following is a statement from Louisiana State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, District 1, regarding her election as Chairwoman of the Republican Caucus of the Louisiana Senate.

“I’m honored to be selected by my Republican colleagues for this vitally important position. In this new leadership role, I’ll work to ensure that state government truly serves the hard working taxpayers of Louisiana. I look forward to working with our soonto-be Senate President Page Cortez to develop conservative solutions to address Louisiana’s fundamental problems. We have a tremendous new group of Senators joining us and by working together, I know we will create a better community for Louisiana families.”

