Second guard pleads guilty in 2014 St. Bernard Jail death

One of four St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office jail guards implicated in the death of inmate Nimali Henry faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI.

Debra Becnel was accused of ignoring Henry’s pleas for medical attention along with fellow corrections officers Timothy Williams, Lisa Vaccarella and Andre Dominick and later lying about it to investigators. Williams pled guilty to civil rights charges in the case in September 2018 and Dominick attempted suicide as his case was going to trial in November 2018 but survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

