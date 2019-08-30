Seafood Market September 7 in Delacroix

St. Bernard Parish Government and Louisiana Sea Grant will host their semiannual St. Bernard Seafood Market at the Delacroix Pier on Saturday, September 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or while supplies last) at the Delacroix Fishing Pier (5565 Delacroix Highway). The event is a market and pier party in the heart of historic St. Bernard Parish. Experience the warm culture, tasty foods and beverages from local vendors and the thrill of buying seafood straight from our fishermen’s boats. Don’t forget to bring your ice chest! The event will also feature free airboat rides.

