School Students of the Year Named

Eleven outstanding students in St. Bernard Public Schools were recently named as Students of Year. These young people were honored for their outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements. Winners included Evan Dobson (Arabi Elementary), Aaron Funez (Meraux Elementary), Alivia Nevels (Lacoste Elementary), Danae Meyer (Smith Elementary), Layla Serpas (Chalmette Elementary), Madelyn Lauga (Gauthier Elementary), and Isabella Held (Davies Elementary). At the middle school level, An Tran was named at St. Bernard Middle, Alex Jorns was Andrew Jackson’s school-wide winner, and Aniya Harris was recognized at Trist Middle School. Chalmette High School’s 12th grade student of the year is Lina Abdellatif. These students represent the best and brightest of the school district and will compete for parish-wide honors next month. Three winners will be named and advance to the regional competition in February.

