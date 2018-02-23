School Safety a Top Priority

Because school safety is a top priority for the St. Bernard Parish School Board, the school district has partnered with local agencies to develop security measures to help ensure a safe and secure environment.

The St. Bernard Parish School District was one of the first in the state to develop a crisis response plan for an active shooter at each school site. Th is plan was created through a joint effort of the St. Bernard Sheriff ’s Department, St. Bernard Parish Fire Department, the parish Office of Homeland Security, the parish ambulance services, and St. Bernard Parish Government under the guidance of the LSU Stephenson Disaster Management Institute.

