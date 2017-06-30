School Board recognizes Lawrason for 44 years of service

The St. Bernard Parish School Board recognized Assistant Superintendent Beverly Lawrason at its June 27 meeting for her 44 years of service to the school district. Lawrason, who is retiring, began her teaching career in St. Bernard Public Schools as an English teacher at Andrew Jackson High School in 1973. Superintendent Doris Voitier praised Lawrason as “an incredible talent who has dedicated her life and career to serving the children of St. Bernard Public Schools.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/