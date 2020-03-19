School Board, legislators react to school closures

St Bernard Parish officials are making moves at the local, state and national levels to ensure maximum flexibility when responding to the twists and turns of the novel coronavirus.

In the wake of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ March 13 proclamation closing all state schools until April 9, the St Bernard Parish School Board held a special meeting March 17 to declare a state of emergency for the school district. The declaration gives Superintendent Doris Voitier enhanced authority to make decisions without waiting for the school board to vote on everything in open meeting. To that end, the SBPSB wrapped up its slate of March business at the March 17 meeting and will likely cancel its scheduled March 24 meeting.

Plaquemines Parish Schools also held a March 17 special meeting to declare a state of emergency.

