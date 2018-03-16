School Board hosts Special Olympics

The St. Bernard Parish Public School System’s recent Special Olympics was a true community celebration. Held each year at Chalmette High’s Bobby Nuss Stadium, the games featured 136 athletes with special needs, competing in a variety of track and field events.

The morning began with a parade. The athletes were welcomed with loud cheers from family, friends, and fans. Local community leaders, businesses, and other governmental agencies joined the members of the School Board in the opening ceremony. After the National Anthem was sung, and Superintendent Doris Voitier welcomed everyone, it was time for the games to begin.

