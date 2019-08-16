School board approves raises for teachers, support staff

St. Bernard Public Schools teachers received a local raise to accompany their state raises Aug. 13 during a special school board meeting.

The board unanimously approved a deal with the St. Bernard Association of Educators to provide district teachers with a $2,600 annual raise, along with a $1,600 raise for 12-month support staff and a $1,300 raise for part-time support staff. Paired with statewide Minimum Foundation Program raises approved by the legislature in June, St. Bernard teachers will receive a $3,600 raise, 12-month support staff will receive a $2,100 raise, and part-time support staff will receive a $1,800 raise.

