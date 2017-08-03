SBVFC to host

The St. Bernard Volunteers for Family and Community, Inc. (SBVFC) will be hosting its annual Christmas in August Luncheon on Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the St. Bernard Council on Aging. Jeanfreau’s will be catering a delicious lunch of baked chicken, macaroni and cheese, and salad, with special homemade desserts baked by the members. Tea, coffee and water will be served.

