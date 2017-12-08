SBVFC holds Annual Luncheon & Fashion Show Fundraiser

St. Bernard Volunteers for Family and Community, Inc. (SBVFC) held their annual Luncheon & Fashion Show Fundraiser on Saturday, December 2 at The Gathering in Arabi. Stage provided the trendy attire for the models, whom were residents of St. Bernard or past scholarship winners. The organization awards four $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors who are residents of the parish annually. Pictured, from left: Jennifer Heinz of Old Arabi, Council Member Wanda Alcon of District D, Mrs. and Mr. Claus, and Samantha Meyer of Meraux.

