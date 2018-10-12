SBVFC donates supplies to St. Bernard Animal Shelter

St. Bernard Volunteers for Family and Community (SBVFC) recently donated supplies to the St. Bernard Animal Shelter. The club collects supplies every month at their meeting to donate to the shelter. The St. Bernard Animal Shelter is always accepting donations and some of the items they are in need of include bleach, detergent, blankets, towels, pet toys and pet treats. They are located at 5455 E. Judge Perez Dr., Violet and items can be dropped off there. Pictured, from left: Joan Garofalo (SBVFC member), Charlotte Luna (Animal Control Manager of the St. Bernard Animal Shelter), and Carol Ludwig (SBVFC member).

