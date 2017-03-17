SBSO Reserve Division receives bullet proof vest

Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Chalmette recently donated a bullet proof vest to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office Reserve Division. Each year, Gethsemane holds an Oktoberfest on the church grounds which features German style food, live music, games and crafts. Steven Brandt, a church council member, said proceeds from the annual event are donated to worthy causes in the parish. “This year, we decided one of the organizations we wanted to help was the Sheriff’s Office Reserve Division,” Brandt said. The Second Chance bullet proof vest, which cost approximately $500 and was specially fitted, will be used by Reserve Dep. Monica D’Antoni, Sheriff Pohlmann said. Anyone interested in joining the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Reserve Division can call Capt. Charles Borchers at 504.278.7628 or Sgt. Eric Eilers at 504.278.7799 for more information. Pictured, from left: Gethsemane Lutheran Church Council Member Steven Brandt, Gethsemane Pastor Sandra Barnes, Reserve Dep. Monica D’Antoni and Sgt. Eric Eilers.

