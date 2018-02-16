Home

SBSO program shepherds addicts to treatment

Fri, 2018-02-16 10:33 News Staff

By Jason Browne

Ed. note: St. Bernard residents struggling with addiction, including family members, can reach out to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff ’s Office Addiction Resource Coordinator Stanley Simeon to be connected with a treatment program. Simeon can be reached at 504.517.2944 or ssimeon@sbso.org.

The difference between opioids and crack is how deeply they interact with the human brain.

Crack—a form of cocaine diluted with other ingredients and cooked into a cheap, easy-to-smoke rock substance—produces a euphoric state that stimulates the pleasure centers in the brain.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition

St. Bernard Voice

234 Mehle Street
Arabi, LA 70032
Phone: 504-279-7488
Fax: 504-309-5532