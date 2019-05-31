SBSO prepares for 2019 hurricane season

With the beginning of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season nearing, Southeast Louisiana residents should begin making plans so they can be prepared if a storm threatens our area.

Preparing for hurricane season, which runs June 1 through Nov. 30, should be something residents in our area are accustomed to doing, St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

“We should always be mindful of being prepared for hurricane season,’’ Sheriff Pohlmann said. “Remember, we are so close to the Gulf of Mexico, you can’t ignore the possibility of a hurricane.”

With that in mind, Sheriff Pohlmann said, the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office (SBSO› is ready to respond in case there is a storm threatening our area and possibly forcing the evacuation of the parish.

