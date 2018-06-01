SBSO featured on Investigation Discovery for solving 30-year murder case

By Amber Prattini

amber@thestbernardvoice.com

A recent episode of Investigation Discovery’s tv show “The Last 24” that aired last week has intrigued St. Bernard Parish residents’ curiosities.

When he was 15 years old, St. Bernard Sheriff ’s Office Deputy Chief John Doran and several friends took a summer job of cutting grass at the pet cemetery in Toca. Years later, he’d be the one to solve the owner’s murder.

Amid rumors of buried treasure at the eastern St. Bernard pet cemetery, the property’s reclusive owner, Dorothy Thompson, 61, was found by fishermen wrapped in plastic and 200-pound heavy chains in the Mississippi River in May of 1985. Somebody wanted her to disappear, but it took 27 years before the police were able to catch her killer.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/