SBPSB selects firm to demolish Sebastien Roy Elementary

By Jason Browne

reporter@thestbernardvoice.com

The clock is ticking for the demolition of Sebastien Roy Elementary School in St. Bernard Parish.

The St. Bernard Parish School Board voted 8-0-2 at its Feb. 20 general committee meeting, with two abstentions and one absence, to award Insulation Technologies with the contract to demolish the condemned, storm-damaged school. Nine firms bid on the job, with Insulation Technologies submitting the low bid of $386,400.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/