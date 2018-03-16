SBPSB and SBSO officials: Security at St. Bernard schools "second to none"

By Jason Browne

During a week when students across the country participated in classroom walkouts to protest gun violence, the St. Bernard Public School Board sought to allay fears by reminding the public how secure its schools are.

Superintendent Doris Voitier, who participated in a student-led assembly March 14 at Chalmette High School in lieu of a walkout, took a moment during the board’s March 13 meeting to run down the list of security features in place at St. Bernard schools.

