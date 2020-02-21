SBPG wins water award, announces waste contract with IV

Water treatment in St. Bernard is going so well that the parish is winning awards for it. The same can’t be said for garbage pickup, but the government says improvements are on the way.

Parish President Guy McInnis offered public congratulations to the parish’s Water & Sewer Division during the Feb. 18 Parish Council meeting for winning the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s 2019 Aquarius Award for Region 6. St. Bernard’s yearslong project to replace more than 15 miles of cast iron water main with safer PVC pipe and install booster stations to keep water from sitting idle anywhere in the water system was selected as the top project over initiatives in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico.

McInnis thanked the Public Works Department, headed by Director Matt Felati, the Water Department, headed by Environmental Quality Control chief Jacob Groby, and former Public Works Director Keith LaGrange, who helped get the $24 million project rolling years ago and has since moved on to a job with the City of New Orleans. The 2019 award is for the first phase of St. Bernard’s replacement project begun in 2015 with an $11 million loan from the state Department of Health. A second phase in 2017 came with a $13 million loan and the parish is currently pursuing a $10 million loan for further improvements.

