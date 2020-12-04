SBPG Employees Who Work During “Declared Emergencies” get a Raise

St. Bernard Parish Government employees are due to receive an even bigger upgrade in pay when they work during a “declared emergency.”

The original ordinance determining employees’ “declared emergency” pay stated that, “budget permitting,” SBPG employees “who work during a declared emergency may be granted one and a half times pay” and “each hour worked in excess of 40 hours shall” lead to an increase of “2 times their normal hourly rate.”

But at the November 17 council, council member at large west Richie Lewis introduced an “amendment” that would make the emergency pay increase even larger.

