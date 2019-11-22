SBFD promotes six chiefs at parish council meeting

The St. Bernard Fire Department made history Nov. 19 when it promoted six chiefs at one time.

Fire Chief Thomas Stone said the SBFD is working its way from a Class 2 rating toward a Class 1 by promoting the six chiefs, who strengthen the department through their various advanced studies and certifications. Five of the six promoted chiefs attended the Nov. 19 St. Bernard Parish Council meeting to receive some public kudos for their hard work and have family members pin their new ranks on their uniforms. Present were Chief of Training Eric Crotwell, District Chief Brooks Burton, Deputy Chief Michael Dragon, Assistant Chief of Special Operations and Safety Earl Borden and Assistant Chief of Administration Charles Licciardi. Deputy Chief Troy Serigne was unable to attend.

