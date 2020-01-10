SBAG to award Fine Art Scholarships to St. Bernard Seniors

The St. Bernard Art Guild (SBAG) is excited to announce that the 2020 Art in April Committee will award Fine Art Scholarships to High School seniors who are residents of St. Bernard Parish and who will be pursuing college degrees majoring in visual fine arts for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

