SB Tourist Commission discuss upcoming events

By Amber Prattini

A multitude of fun and favorite events to be held in St. Bernard Parish was the focus of the August St. Bernard Parish Tourist Commission meeting.

Residents can expect to have their September 2018 - January 2019 calendars filled with a kaleidoscope of celebrations, experiences and adventures to see and participate in.

The Seafood Market at the Delacroix Pier will kick off the busy season on Saturday, Sept. 8. See the classic cars around the parish during the fifth annual St. Bernard Rod Knockers’s Cruzin’ Da Parish held Sept. 8. For individuals who prefer a leisurely pace rather than life in the fast lane, Old Arabi will host Sippin’ in the Sunset on Sept. 20 at Aycock Barn.

