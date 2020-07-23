SB School Board releases “Guide to Returning to School”

St. Bernard Parish Public School System released Friday, July 17 a “Guide to Returning to School” on the district website and social media accounts.

Superintendent Doris Voitier said, “As a school district, we are preparing for a reopening that prioritizes the safety of students and staff above all else while also providing strong learning opportunities for students regardless of the reopening scenarios.”

