SB Port installs new member to Board of Commissioners

Playing a part in her hometown prospering is something that’s important to Rachel L. Nunez. Her new role as a member of the St. Bernard Port, Harbor & Terminal District’s Board of Commissioners will help her fulfill that desire.

“I’m excited to have been given this opportunity to serve,” Nunez said. “My professional experience and training have taught me the importance of having my own voice, but my goal is pretty straightforward. I want to do what’s right for the people of the parish and for the Port.”Endorsed by Louisiana State Rep. Ray Garofalo and Sen. Sharon Hewitt, and appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards, Nunez will utilize her extensive background in the financial sector to serve as Board treasurer.Not only does Ms. Nunez have impressive credentials to serve as a Commissioner, but her enthusiasm also will greatly benefit the Port,” Rep. Garofalo said.

