SB Hospital is “ready” to take on COVI D-19

St Bernard Parish Hospital Service District Board Chairwoman, Mary Hand, wants residents to be assured that “our hospital is ready to meet this challenge.”

Amidst a flurry of event cancelations, school and business closures as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19), St Bernard Parish Hospital—Ochsner Health, its clinics and health centers are presently open and operating as normal.

‘We have a team of exceptional medical professionals who are trained and prepared for situations like this,” echoed SBPH Chief Executive Officer, Kim Keene, who joined Hand and parish officials for a parish-wide update on Friday, March 13.

