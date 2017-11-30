Santa on the Bayou on Saturday, Dec. 9

Santa on the Bayou’s 18th Christmas Celebration will be held Saturday, December 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church located at 2805 Bayou Road, St. Bernard.

Santa distributed over 1,000 toys in 2016 and is St. Bernard’s Christmas Classic. In addition to toys, Santa will highlight a live Nativity narration, performed by children in costumes.

Hamburgers and hot dogs and plenty of family fun will be available for the children and their families. Join us in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

