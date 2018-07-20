Roy announces candidacy for Judge of Division D

Darren M. Roy, an Assistant District Attorney with 24 years of service to the people of St. Bernard Parish and a reputation of being a tough but fair prosecutor, announced that he is a candidate in the November 6, 2018 election for Judge, Division “D”. Roy has the endorsement of District Attorney Perry Nicosia, Sheriff James Pohlmann, Parish President Guy McInnis, and Clerk of Court Randy Nunez.

