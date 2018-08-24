River deepening could aid St. Bernard Port

By Jason Browne

Local leaders are hailing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ endorsement of deepening 256 miles of the Mississippi River.

On Aug. 17, the Corps announced Director of Civil Works James C. Dalton had signed the Economic Justification Report on the dredging of five additional feet of sediment—from 45 feet to 50 feet—from the river, calling the plan “economically justified and environmentally sustainable.” Th e move will allow larger cargo ships with a deeper draft to move up the river from the Gulf of Mexico as far as Baton Rouge.

Drew Heaphy, executive director of the St. Bernard Port Harbor & Terminal District and president of the Ports Association of Louisiana, called the plan, which is not yet fully funded, a “huge deal.”

