Report: Council agrees to $1M settlement with care home operators

The New Orleans Advocate reports that the St. Bernard Parish Council has agreed to settle a federal discrimination suit for more than $1 million.

The suit began in 2015 when two women sought local permits to open separate care homes in St. Bernard Parish to house teens with emotional and behavioral disabilities. The women claim the parish blocked their attempts and even changed zoning laws to prevent the homes from moving forward. After they filed suit, the U.S. Department of Justice got involved on the women’s behalf.

