Rep. Garofalo hosts Legislative Tour of Storm Surge Barrier

­ State Representative Ray Garofalo recently hosted the House of Representatives and Senate Committees on Natural Resources to a tour of the $14 billion Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System (HSDRRS) in St. Bernard and New Orleans. The members received an overview of the system’s construction from the CPRA and Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority East as well as an inspection of the IHNC gate complex, including an actual closure of the gates. Pictured along with Rep. Garofalo are House and Senate Committee members and staff, along with CPRA Chairman Johnny Bradbury, Chip Kline of the Governor’s Office of Coastal Activities, SLFPA-E Chairman Joe Hassinger, and CPRA and SLFPA-E staff.

