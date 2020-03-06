Rep. Garofalo appointed House Education Chairman

With the start of the 2020 regular legislative session right around the corner, State Representative Ray Garofalo was recently appointed to serve as Chairman of the House Committee on Education.

“I’m very honored that Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder asked me to serve on his leadership team. There’s a lot of work ahead of us and I will commit myself to serve my colleagues and the people of Louisiana as I have for the past eight years.” This chairmanship comes after serving as Chairman of the House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure for the past four years.

