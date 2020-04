State Representative Ray Garofalo says DOTD informed him they expect to begin this week with the overlay of LA Hwy 47 (Pari s Road) extending from the MRGO bridge to intersection of St. Bernard Hwy. At a cost of $3.274 million, the project is expected to last approximately seven months.

