Renew Your Louisiana Fishing, Hunting Licenses

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reminds all sportsmen that all 2017- 18 recreational fishing and hunting licenses will expire on June 30, 2018. Licenses for the 2018- 19 seasons are available for purchase beginning June 1 and are valid until June 30, 2019.

Licenses can be purchased in several ways. They may be purchased online at https://la-web. s3licensing.com, at local license vendors or at LDWF offices in Baton Rouge, Opelousas, Lake Charles, Pineville and Monroe. Acceptable methods of payment for purchases made online are Visa, MasterCard, Discover. Earlier this year, the department transitioned to a new license sales system with added conveniences for outdoor enthusiasts. The new system allows license holders to reprint copies of their license during the year at no charge, create login information, and eventually the option to auto-renew.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/