Remembering Those Who Served

A Memorial Day Celebration was held at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens on Sunday, May 25. The special event that honored fallen heroes was a first for St. Bernard Memorial Gardens and will be done every year for Memorial Day from here forward. Pictured above is the VFW Post of Gretna Color Guard during the rendering of military honors.

