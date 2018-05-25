Remembering Floyd Landry Sr.

By Amber Prattini

While watching his wife of 69 years trim the plant leaves, Floyd J. Landry, Sr., peacefully passed away in his granddaughter’s arms in the late evening on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

At 89 years old, the St. Bernard Parish resident and community champion whom Landry Court in Meraux is named after had enjoyed a long and fulfilling life.

