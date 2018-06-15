Remembering David Peralta

Anna Silcio of Meraux was surprised to learn her nextdoor neighbor of almost 30 years had passed away abruptly.

Silcio had just spoken to David Peralta the day before, learning he just lost his father on Sunday and assured him she would watch the house while he was away on the Northshore to be with family. For a man who appeared to be in good health, she didn’t expect to find an ambulance pulled across her driveway and numerous cars along her street the next morning.

The 64-year-old former St. Bernard Parish president and sheriff ’s office employee was pronounced dead after deputies responded to a call from a relative who found him cold and unconscious at his home early June 12. Sheriff James Pohlmann stated no foul play was suspected and believes the cause of death derived from natural causes.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/