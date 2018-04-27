Relay for Life of St. Bernard makes a difference
Fri, 2018-04-27 05:00 News Staff
By Amber Prattini
Communities like St. Bernard Parish and the American Cancer Society are working together to beat their biggest challenger: cancer.
According to the society’s annual report, an estimated 1,735,350 new cancer cases will be diagnosed, and about 609,640 cancer-related deaths will occur in the United States for 2018.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/