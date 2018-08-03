Refurbished hurricane rooms will keep pump operators safe and sound

By Amber Prattini

Local officials recently celebrated the renovation of hurricane safe rooms at two drainage pump stations in St. Bernard Parish. The duo are located at the facilities on Jean Lafitte Parkway in Chalmette and Bartolo Drive in Meraux.

The 300 square foot rooms enclosed within 6-inch thick concrete walls were constructed at an elevation of 15 feet above ground, and can withstand winds up to 210 miles per hour whereas the previous spaces could not. Equipped with 32 kilowatt generators, 500 gallon fuel tanks, a bunk bed, kitchen, shower and restroom, the dwellings can sustain pump operators for over two weeks.

